Left Menu

Delhi jewellery shop burglary: Police see two persons in CCTV, identify five possible routes taken by burglars   

Two persons can be seen in the CCTV footage accessed by Delhi police in connection with a major burglary in the Bhogal area of the national capital on Sunday night, said a police source. Two people can be seen in the CCTV footage accessed by Delhi police in connection to a major incident of burglary that happened in the Bhogal area of national capital on Sunday night, said a police source.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:17 IST
Delhi jewellery shop burglary: Police see two persons in CCTV, identify five possible routes taken by burglars   
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons can be seen in the CCTV footage accessed by Delhi police in connection with a major burglary in the Bhogal area of the national capital on Sunday night, said a police source. However, police are yet to ascertain the exact number and identity of people involved in the crime. Police have identified at least five possible routes through which the burglars could have reached the roof of the building, added the source.

Officials involved in the investigation have collected forensic evidence from all five neighbouring rooftops along with the fingerprints of people living in these houses. According to the police, thieves decamped with jewellery after creating a hole in the wall of the strong room of a shop in the Bhogal area with the owner stating that it had "jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crores".

Earlier, Delhi Police said it was a "big incident of burglary" and that they were conducting an investigation. Sanjeev Jain, owner of the jewellery shop in the Bhogal area which was burgled, told ANI that they closed the shop on Sunday and when they opened it on Tuesday there was a lot of dust in the entire shop. He said the CCTV camera had been damaged.

"We closed the shop on Sunday and when we opened it on Tuesday after an off on Monday, we saw that there was dust in the whole shop and there was a hole in the wall of the strong room... We think they (thieves) have looted everything. There was jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crore. They entered from the terrace. Everything is damaged including CCTV. An investigation is underway," he said. The visuals from the spot showed a big hole in the wall along the staircase. Rajesh Deo, DCP South-East, said they had accessed CCTV footage. "It is a big incident of burglary. Investigation underway, CCTV footage accessed," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023