2 killed, 13 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Reasi district
Two persons were killed while 13 others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.
ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons were killed while 13 others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday. Following the accident, a rescue operation was undertaken by the locals and the police.
"Two persons were killed and 13 others have been injured in the incident," police said. Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police.
More details are awaited (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We uphold validity of decision to carve Union Territory of Ladakh out of Jammu and Kashmir, says CJI.
Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh always belonged to our nation and will continue to be so: Amit Shah after SC verdict on Article 370.
"Disappointed...people of Jammu and Kashmir not happy": Ghulam Nabi Azad on SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370
Art 370 verdict: Life as usual in Kashmir, several organisations celebrate ruling in Jammu
Traffic halted on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to shooting stones in Ramban