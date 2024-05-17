Left Menu

Delhi Police to scrutinise CCTV footage at Kejriwal's House to investigate Maliwal's assault complaint

All CCTV footages related to the incident will be scrutinized by the police, they added. There are eight CCTV cameras installed outside Kejriwal's house.

AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal returns home after a medical test on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police has written to the company that has installed CCTVs at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's place to take footage of the incident in which party MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the Chief Minister's house, sources said. All CCTV footage related to the incident will be scrutinized by the police, sources added. There are eight CCTV cameras installed outside Kejriwal's house.

Around 10 police teams are investigating the entire matter, out of which four teams are trying to find out the accused, Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar's location. As per available information, Bibhav Kumar is in Punjab. Police teams from the North District and other teams have started investigating the case, sources said.

At first, the police will make a timeline of the incident, following which the police will establish the complete sequence of the day when Maliwal was assaulted. The police will check the time at which Maliwal reached the Chief Minister's House on May 13 and will also be recording the statements of everyone they met at the gate of the CM House. According to the information, Swati Maliwal took a cab to the CM House on May 13. The police will also be recording the statement of the cab driver.

The Delhi Police will be recording everyone's statements who met Swati Maliwal at the CM House will be recorded. Delhi Police filed an FIR at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP a few days ago. She claimed that she was assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar.

The police will now have her statement recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Under Section 164, a magistrate can record a person's statement or confession during a police investigation before the trial. Maliwal had made a PCR call from the Chief Minister's House at 9.34 pm on May 13. The Delhi Police may give notice to Bibhav Kumar and ask him to join the investigation, sources added.

According to the police FIR, Maliwal in her complaint said that she was slapped, hit on the stomach, attacked and kicked by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence. The Delhi police filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault naming Bibhav Kumar. The FIR has been registered under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, among other sections, for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult and assault. (ANI)

