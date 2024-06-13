Left Menu

CM Dhami approves scholarship amount for ex-Servicemen dependents

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a scholarship amount under the Educational Assistance (Scholarship) Scheme to ex-servicemen dependents on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:08 IST
CM Dhami approves scholarship amount for ex-Servicemen dependents
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a scholarship amount under the Educational Assistance (Scholarship) Scheme to ex-servicemen dependents on Thursday. The Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 11 lakh, 06 thousand, to 91 students under the Educational Assistance (Scholarship) Scheme for pursuing engineering, medical and PhD education to ex-servicemen dependents of Uttarakhand state.

Under the scholarship approved for the financial year 2023-24, the Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 9,96,000 to 83 engineering students, Rs 90,000 to 6 medical students, and Rs 20,000 to 2 PhD students. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also approved an amount of Rs 9 crores 89 lakhs for the construction work of car parking in Reeth Sahib of Champawat district.

Earlier, CM Dhami reviewed the action plan and ongoing works being made to make Champawat district an ideal district at the Secretariat on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that Champawat district is being taken as a model district to make Uttarakhand an ideal state. Champawat includes plains, terai, bhabar and mountainous areas according to the geographical conditions of the state. The Chief Minister directed the officials to work expeditiously on the action plan being made for Adarsh Janpad Champawat. He said that along with development, heritage also has to be taken forward.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to work in coordination between ecology and environment in the development works. Development work should be done along with the conservation of the heritage given to us by nature. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024