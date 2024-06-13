CM Dhami approves scholarship amount for ex-Servicemen dependents

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a scholarship amount under the Educational Assistance (Scholarship) Scheme to ex-servicemen dependents on Thursday. The Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 11 lakh, 06 thousand, to 91 students under the Educational Assistance (Scholarship) Scheme for pursuing engineering, medical and PhD education to ex-servicemen dependents of Uttarakhand state.

Under the scholarship approved for the financial year 2023-24, the Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 9,96,000 to 83 engineering students, Rs 90,000 to 6 medical students, and Rs 20,000 to 2 PhD students. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also approved an amount of Rs 9 crores 89 lakhs for the construction work of car parking in Reeth Sahib of Champawat district.

Earlier, CM Dhami reviewed the action plan and ongoing works being made to make Champawat district an ideal district at the Secretariat on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that Champawat district is being taken as a model district to make Uttarakhand an ideal state. Champawat includes plains, terai, bhabar and mountainous areas according to the geographical conditions of the state. The Chief Minister directed the officials to work expeditiously on the action plan being made for Adarsh Janpad Champawat. He said that along with development, heritage also has to be taken forward.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to work in coordination between ecology and environment in the development works. Development work should be done along with the conservation of the heritage given to us by nature. (ANI)

