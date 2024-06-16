Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates people on Eid-al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated the people of the state on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. "The Chief Minister said that this festival expresses respect for renunciation, and sacrifice and strengthens, social unity as well as increases the feeling of mutual brotherhood," as per the Uttarakhand CMO.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi on Sunday extended wishes to the Indian government, and the people of India, on the occasion of Eid-al Adha on Sunday. The Iranian Ambassador wished the Indian government and people of India, of all ethnicities and religions, especially "Muslim brothers and sisters."

"On behalf of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Indian government and people of India, of all ethnicities and religions, particularly my dear Muslim brothers and sisters. On the occasion of Eid-al Adha, may you all be blessed with health, success and happiness," Elahi said in a video posted on X. Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

