Hyderabad market abuzz with goats, sheep ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is a significant Islamic festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Hyderabad. Hyderabad markets are flooded with goats/sheep as the Muslim families prepare for the traditional sacrificial ritual. Buyers carefully inspect the goats, assessing factors like health, size, and appearance before making a purchase. Negotiations are common, adding to the lively atmosphere of the markets. Hyderabad's neighbourhoods resonate with the sounds of greetings, prayers, and the aroma of delicious food, making the Eid-ul-Adha a cherished occasion that reinforces bonds of community and faith.

A seller Muneer told ANI, "We have brought around 180 sheep here. Around 100 have already been sold and around 80 are left to be sold. We hope to sell everything by tonight. There is a very good response from the market. We have goats of different weights." Another seller Raju said, "I have come from Mahabubnagar district. I have brought 400 goats. There is not much profit in the sales. We are selling one goat from around Rs 9000 to around Rs 12,500."

Adil, a customer who came to buy goats, said, "We are residents of Masab Tank. We have bought more quantity this time compared to previous years. The prices are very reasonable. We bought 7 goats at around Rs 10,000 per goat." Another customer Lathif said, "I came to Tolichowki to buy sheep. Many stocks have been brought here today. More stock is expected and the prices might reduce more. The stock was less yesterday compared to today. The prices are lower when compared to the previous year. I have already purchased 4 sheep."

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

