SBI Forecasts Robust Loan Growth Amid Economic Prospects

State Bank of India (SBI) is projecting a loan growth rate of 14-15% for the fiscal year 2024-25, influenced by the current economic growth trajectory, according to Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara.

'Typically, GDP growth plus inflation and an additional 2-3% inform our forecast, pointing to around 14%,' Khara explained in an interview with PTI.

Khara emphasized that the projected growth is contingent on lending opportunities aligning with the bank's risk appetite. Moreover, he mentioned a significant deposit growth of 11% over the past year and the bank's strategic measures, including a recent hike in fixed deposit rates, to maintain a robust loan-to-deposit ratio.

