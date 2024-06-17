SBI Forecasts Robust Loan Growth Amid Economic Prospects
The State Bank of India (SBI) anticipates a loan growth of 14-15% for the 2024-25 fiscal year, driven by the current economic growth rate. The bank's chairman, Dinesh Kumar Khara, highlighted that this growth correlates with GDP growth and inflation rates, and indicated the bank's favorable position regarding deposits and liquidity.
- Country:
- India
State Bank of India (SBI) is projecting a loan growth rate of 14-15% for the fiscal year 2024-25, influenced by the current economic growth trajectory, according to Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara.
'Typically, GDP growth plus inflation and an additional 2-3% inform our forecast, pointing to around 14%,' Khara explained in an interview with PTI.
Khara emphasized that the projected growth is contingent on lending opportunities aligning with the bank's risk appetite. Moreover, he mentioned a significant deposit growth of 11% over the past year and the bank's strategic measures, including a recent hike in fixed deposit rates, to maintain a robust loan-to-deposit ratio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Athletes Shine Globally: Nayana James and Animesh Kujur Strike Gold
EU's New Sanctions on Russian LNG: Minimal Impact on Asia Buyers
Australia lifts minimum wage as families grapple with higher living costs
AniMela to Elevate Indian Animation at Annecy 2024
AniMela Brings Indian Animation to the Global Stage at Annecy 2024