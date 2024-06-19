Power Crisis Hits Northern India Amid Rising Demand

The northern region of India faced significant power outages on Monday as electricity demand surged to 89.4 gigawatts, resulting in a supply shortfall of 16.5 gigawatts, according to a report by the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC).

States such as Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir were heavily affected. A critical incident occurred at 13:53 when both bipoles of the +/-800 kV HVDC Champa (WR) - Kurukshetra (NR) tripped, causing a load reduction of 16.5 GW. This event led to widespread low voltage across the region, culminating in the outages.

NRLDC, a branch of the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under the Union Ministry of Power, reported that prior to the tripping event, the northern region was importing 15,500 MW and meeting a demand of 89,410 MW. Efforts to restore power commenced immediately, with system load nearing normal levels by 14:30 hours. All transmission elements, including the affected 765 kV lines and hydro and thermal generating units, were restored by 16:00 hours.

Chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), Shailendra Dubey, has called on the government to take immediate action. Dubey urged for the heatwave to be declared a natural calamity and recommended measures such as adjusting office timings and implementing peak load restrictions for industries.

