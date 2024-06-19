India Faces Brutal Heatwave: Relief on the Horizon?
Swathes of northern and eastern India are enduring intense heatwave conditions. While a western disturbance promises some relief, the India Meteorological Department warns of persistently high temperatures. Hospitals in Delhi report increased heatstroke cases. Water shortages, power grid pressures, and record-breaking temperatures compound the crisis, highlighting climate change's impact.
Northern and eastern India face relentless heatwave conditions, as temperatures soar to 43-45°C across several states. The India Meteorological Department predicts only marginal relief from an impending western disturbance. Hospitals in Delhi report a spike in heatstroke cases and fatalities.
With the national capital struggling under record-breaking night temperatures of 35.2°C, the sweltering conditions have precipitated severe water shortages and immense pressure on power grids.
Experts attribute the ongoing heatwave to climate change and El Niño. The World Weather Attribution Group recognizes the increased frequency and intensity of such heatwaves.
