India Faces Brutal Heatwave: Relief on the Horizon?

Northern and eastern India face relentless heatwave conditions, as temperatures soar to 43-45°C across several states. The India Meteorological Department predicts only marginal relief from an impending western disturbance. Hospitals in Delhi report a spike in heatstroke cases and fatalities.

With the national capital struggling under record-breaking night temperatures of 35.2°C, the sweltering conditions have precipitated severe water shortages and immense pressure on power grids.

Experts attribute the ongoing heatwave to climate change and El Niño. The World Weather Attribution Group recognizes the increased frequency and intensity of such heatwaves.

