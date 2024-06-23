Maharashtra: Several injured after bus rams into tree in Pune

At least 22 passengers were injured after their bus rammed into a tree on the roadside near Sahajpur Phata in the Yavat area of Pune district, police said on Sunday. According to senior police officials in Pune, "20-22 passengers travelling in a state transport bus were injured after the bus driver lost control and rammed into a tree on the roadside Sahajpur Phata in the Yavat area of Pune."

The police officials further said that 2-3 passengers who received severe injuries were rushed to the nearby hospital. More detail on the matter is awaited.

Earlier in the day, a tragic road accident on the Pune Nashik Highway near Kalamb village in Pune's Manchar killed a 19-year-old boy. According to the official, the nephew of the NCP MLA from Khed, Dilip Mohite Patil, has been arrested in connection with the accident, as it was his vehicle that collided with the victim's bike.

According to a senior police official of the Manchar Police Station, the accident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday when 34-year-old Mayur Sahebrao Mohite, the nephew of the NCP MLA, was driving his car on the highway. In an attempt to overtake another vehicle, Mohite's car collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision led to the tragic death of Om Bhalerao, as he sustained injuries to the pillion rider on the bike. (ANI)

