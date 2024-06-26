Left Menu

Kenya in Turmoil: Finance Bill Sparks Deadly Protests

Kenyan President William Ruto announced he will not sign into law a controversial finance bill following protests that prompted violent clashes and led to multiple deaths. The proposal, which aimed to raise taxes to pay off national debt, faced widespread opposition due to its perceived economic burden on struggling citizens.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:17 IST
Kenya in Turmoil: Finance Bill Sparks Deadly Protests
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto announced his decision Wednesday against signing a controversial finance bill into law, just one day after protests erupted, resulting in several deaths and storming of the parliament.

Initially, the government intended to enact new taxes to address national debt obligations. However, widespread dissatisfaction has forced Ruto to reconsider, marking a significant setback in his administration's reform agenda.

At least 22 people were killed in the latest clashes, and the tension in Nairobi remains high. The turmoil has led to increased military presence in the streets, and civil groups warn of more unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024