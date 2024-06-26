Kenya in Turmoil: Finance Bill Sparks Deadly Protests

Kenyan President William Ruto announced his decision Wednesday against signing a controversial finance bill into law, just one day after protests erupted, resulting in several deaths and storming of the parliament.

Initially, the government intended to enact new taxes to address national debt obligations. However, widespread dissatisfaction has forced Ruto to reconsider, marking a significant setback in his administration's reform agenda.

At least 22 people were killed in the latest clashes, and the tension in Nairobi remains high. The turmoil has led to increased military presence in the streets, and civil groups warn of more unrest.

