Kenya in Turmoil: Finance Bill Sparks Deadly Protests
Kenyan President William Ruto announced he will not sign into law a controversial finance bill following protests that prompted violent clashes and led to multiple deaths. The proposal, which aimed to raise taxes to pay off national debt, faced widespread opposition due to its perceived economic burden on struggling citizens.
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenyan President William Ruto announced his decision Wednesday against signing a controversial finance bill into law, just one day after protests erupted, resulting in several deaths and storming of the parliament.
Initially, the government intended to enact new taxes to address national debt obligations. However, widespread dissatisfaction has forced Ruto to reconsider, marking a significant setback in his administration's reform agenda.
At least 22 people were killed in the latest clashes, and the tension in Nairobi remains high. The turmoil has led to increased military presence in the streets, and civil groups warn of more unrest.
