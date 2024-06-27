Left Menu

The Gold Rush: Poland's Quest for Financial Security Amid Turbulent Times

Poland has seen a surge in gold demand, driven by geopolitical tensions, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a migration crisis. Citizens and investors are turning to gold as a financial safe haven, echoing historical reliance on the precious metal during World War II. The Mint of Poland has experienced a steady demand for gold bars and coins amidst these uncertain times.

27-06-2024
  • Country:
  • Poland

Amid geopolitical tensions, Poland is experiencing a surge in gold demand. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and a migration crisis have driven many to seek financial security through gold.

Piotr Kozik, manager of a Warsaw gold shop, recounts how lines for gold outstripped those for donuts on the invasion day. While demand has relaxed, it remains robust as citizens recall the World War II-era reliance on gold for survival.

The Mint of Poland, pivoted in the post-COVID and wartime uncertainty, continues to see steady business. Gold, with its historical and emotional value, remains a trusted asset among Poles today.

