The Gold Rush: Poland's Quest for Financial Security Amid Turbulent Times

Amid geopolitical tensions, Poland is experiencing a surge in gold demand. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and a migration crisis have driven many to seek financial security through gold.

Piotr Kozik, manager of a Warsaw gold shop, recounts how lines for gold outstripped those for donuts on the invasion day. While demand has relaxed, it remains robust as citizens recall the World War II-era reliance on gold for survival.

The Mint of Poland, pivoted in the post-COVID and wartime uncertainty, continues to see steady business. Gold, with its historical and emotional value, remains a trusted asset among Poles today.

