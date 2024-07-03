Tensions Escalate as US Greenlights Ukraine Strikes on Crimea
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized the Pentagon for allowing Ukraine to strike Russian-annexed Crimea using long-range U.S. weapons. The Pentagon affirmed that Washington considers Crimea as part of Ukraine and supports Kyiv's use of U.S. missiles to target strategic locations on the peninsula.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday condemned the Pentagon after it said Ukraine was permitted to strike Russian-annexed Crimea with long-range U.S. weapons, the TASS news agency reported.
Major General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary, told a briefing on Tuesday that Washington regarded Crimea as part of Ukraine and that Kyiv was allowed to use long-range missiles supplied by the U.S. to strike targets on the Black Sea peninsula.
Russia annexed Crimea, the headquarters of its Black Sea Fleet, in 2014.
