Ratan Kumar Kesh Appointed as Interim MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank's board has approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD and CEO effective July 10, following the exit of founder MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. Kesh's appointment will last three months or until a permanent successor is named, pending shareholder approval.

Updated: 06-07-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:26 IST
  India
  • India

Bandhan Bank has announced the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as its interim Managing Director and CEO, taking effect from July 10. This decision comes a day after the bank's founder, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, steps down from his role.

Ghosh, who has been the MD and CEO since the institution's inception in 2015, confirmed his departure on April 5. Kesh's interim position will last for three months or until the appointment of a new MD and CEO, the bank stated in a regulatory filing.

The decision, pending shareholder approval, follows the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Reserve Bank of India. Bandhan Bank, a significant player in the microfinance sector, was listed in 2018 and expanded its offerings with the acquisition of Gruh Finance in 2019.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

