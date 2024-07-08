Karnataka Intensifies Anti-Dengue Measures Amid Rising Cases
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced strict monitoring and new measures to curb dengue mosquito proliferation as cases surge past 7,000 in the state. With 1,908 cases in BBMP area alone, the state is employing source reduction, regulated testing, and spraying activities to combat the outbreak.
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced that the government is implementing strict monitoring and effective strategies to curb the spread of dengue mosquitoes, responding to a significant rise in cases across the state. According to the Commission of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka has recorded over 7,000 dengue cases so far this year, revealed in a report released on Saturday.
Rao emphasized the importance of source reduction, particularly with water stagnation issues exacerbated by recent rainfall. He stated, "We are keeping a strict visual on that...monitoring it. The important part of this is source reduction. How we can reduce the proliferation of the dengue mosquito." The report highlighted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area alone has seen 1,908 positive cases, while 31 other districts in the state account for the remaining 5,098 cases.
In BBMP areas, ongoing spraying activities are being conducted, especially in construction zones and schools. Rao mentioned a technical committee has been formed to decide on future protocols. "Last night we had a discussion with the technical committee, so today we will be deciding on the future protocols and will let you know sometime in the afternoon," Rao added.
Regarding testing regulations, Rao detailed measures to control patient overflow in private hospitals and assured that treatment options are available in government hospitals. He mentioned, "We have fixed the amount for dengue testing. If we receive any complaints regarding this, we will be taking very strict actions against those hospitals. Treatments are also available in government hospitals for anyone who requires IV fluids, or platelets; all are available in government hospitals. Hopefully, we can bring the numbers down," he said.
The BBMP area recorded 115 more positive cases on Saturday, with an additional 60 cases from other parts of the state. Unfortunately, Karnataka has reported six dengue-related deaths this year. (ANI)
