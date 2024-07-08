Left Menu

Punjab Police Nabs Crime Syndicate, Busts Drug Ring

Punjab Police arrested five individuals linked to an inter-state crime syndicate and recovered arms. Separately, they busted a drug smuggling network, arresting one with 5 kg heroin. Investigations revealed ties to a Pakistan-based smuggler using drones for drug transport.

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have apprehended five individuals involved in an inter-state organised crime syndicate, recovering two pistols and eight live rounds. The accused allegedly procured the weapons from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

The arrest was confirmed by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, who announced on social media platform X that the suspects have been booked under the Arms Act and a newly introduced section, 111 BNS, targeting organised crime syndicates. Preliminary investigations suggest they were planning an attack on a rival gang in Amritsar.

The Punjab Police are committed to eradicating organised crime following directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In a separate operation, they dismantled a trans-border narcotic smuggling network, arresting Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, and seizing 5 kg of heroin. The officials also captured the motorcycle used in the smuggling.

DGP Gaurav Yadav revealed that Lakhwinder Singh was in direct contact with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler identified as Ali, utilizing drones to transport narcotics from Pakistan. A case under FIR no 130 dated June 1, 2024, has been registered under sections 21C, 23, and 25 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Islamabad in Amritsar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

