Ghulam Nabi Azad Condemns Rising Terrorism in Jammu Province

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua district. Azad, in a post on social media platform X, expressed deep concern over rising terrorism in the Jammu province.

'Deeply saddened and strongly condemn the ambush on an army vehicle by terrorists in Kathua, resulting in the tragic loss of four jawans and injuries to six others. The rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. The government must act decisively to tackle terrorism and ensure public safety!' Azad stated. The attack in the Machedi area claimed the lives of four Army soldiers and left several wounded.

Currently, an encounter between troops and terrorists is ongoing in the area, which falls under the 9th Corps of the Indian Army, according to officials. Concurrently, in separate encounters in South Kashmir, six terrorists were killed, marking a significant setback for Hizbul-Mujahideen. Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander of 1sec RR, remarked on the substantial impact of these operations, though one Army personnel was also lost in the line of duty.

The initial clash erupted in Modergam village, followed by another in the Frisal Chinnigam area. Javed Ahmad Matoo, DIG South Kashmir, noted that two terrorists were eliminated in these joint operations conducted on July 6 and 7.

The region has seen a notable 'spike' in terrorist attacks in recent months. In June, ADGP Anand Jain reported the neutralization of three terrorists in an encounter in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of Doda district.

