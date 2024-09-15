Indian Financial Institutions Embrace AI for FinTech Innovations

According to a PwC India report, 90% of Indian financial institutions are focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) as primary technology enablers of innovation.

The report, 'Mapping the FinTech Innovation Landscape in India,' highlights that data analytics is also crucial, with 74% of responses emphasizing its role in decision-making within financial services.

It notes that 31 financial institutions, including banks, insurance firms, and fintech companies, participated in the survey. AI and GenAI emerged as critical areas for innovation, cited by 90% of respondents.

(With inputs from agencies.)