Samsung Employees Protest Enters Day 11 Amidst Legal Tensions

The Samsung employees' protest at Sungavachatiram near Sriperambathur has entered its 11th day, located on the outskirts of Chennai in Kanchipuram District. Muthukumar, Tamil Nadu State Secretary of CITU, stated that Samsung's management has requested a court order in Kanchipuram for protestors to sit 500 meters away from the premises, despite them already being positioned two kilometers away.

Muthukumar elaborated, saying, 'Samsung's management has initiated legal proceedings, insisting we protest 500 meters away from their premises, while we are nearly two kilometers away. They accuse us of brainwashing employees entering the worksite.' He emphasized that the state government needs to intervene as the company has yet to meet their demands.

'Our demands remain unmet, and we call on the state government to act. Many organizations support our cause, and we will persist until our demands are fulfilled. We, CITU, will also protest near other company gates in Sriperambathur,' he added. Led by union head E. Muthukumar, the workers demand better wages and improved working conditions, protesting in company uniforms outside the plant.

Attempts to resolve the issue through talks with the state labor department and labor minister failed. Earlier this week, protestors were detained when they entered Kanchipuram, later released in the evening. A case has been filed against over 100 employees. Muthukumar confirmed, 'Our demands were not met, and management is urging the disbandment of the union, obstructing its recognition by lodging complaints. When the union ceased overtime, the management forced employees to work overtime up to 11 hours.' (ANI)

