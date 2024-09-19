Vodafone Idea Faces Financial Crisis Amid AGR Relief Denials

Vodafone Idea's future financial stability is at risk due to the Supreme Court's rejection of relief pleas on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. The telecom giant could face dire financial situations as annual payments of USD 4-5 billion begin falling due.

The court's decision comes at a crucial time, with the industry's plea to correct alleged computational errors in AGR dues being dismissed. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had argued these errors led to inflated dues, but their requests for recalculations were denied.

Analysts at CLSA and Macquarie warn that without AGR relief, Vodafone Idea might struggle financially by FY26. The industry's total deferred AGR dues are estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore. Without concessions, significant equity dilution and market share losses are looming concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)