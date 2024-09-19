Left Menu

Delhi HC Seeks ED Response on Amanatullah Khan's Arrest Plea

Delhi High Court demands a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Amanatullah Khan's petition challenging his arrest on money laundering allegations. Scheduled hearing on October 18, 2024. Khan claims violations of his constitutional rights and questions the legality of his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:11 IST
Delhi HC Seeks ED Response on Amanatullah Khan's Arrest Plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday requested a response from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) concerning a plea filed by Amanatullah Khan, the MLA from Okhla, challenging his arrest in a money laundering case tied to alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as chairperson. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the ED, setting the hearing for October 18, 2024.

Amanatullah Khan argued in his plea that his arrest by the ED was a violation of his fundamental and human rights, calling it an 'unprecedented assault' on rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Khan contended that the ED's actions were both illegal and unconstitutional, asking the court to nullify his arrest, which he claimed was motivated by political vendetta.

Khan also stated that his arrest was unjustified, arguing it stemmed merely from his refusal to make a self-incriminating statement. He pointed out that the ED failed to provide any evidence linking him to money laundering activities. Currently in Tihar Jail, Khan alleges that the legal proceedings were violated and seeks relief from the Delhi High Court through its extraordinary writ jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024