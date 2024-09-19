Delhi HC Seeks ED Response on Amanatullah Khan's Arrest Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday requested a response from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) concerning a plea filed by Amanatullah Khan, the MLA from Okhla, challenging his arrest in a money laundering case tied to alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as chairperson. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the ED, setting the hearing for October 18, 2024.

Amanatullah Khan argued in his plea that his arrest by the ED was a violation of his fundamental and human rights, calling it an 'unprecedented assault' on rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Khan contended that the ED's actions were both illegal and unconstitutional, asking the court to nullify his arrest, which he claimed was motivated by political vendetta.

Khan also stated that his arrest was unjustified, arguing it stemmed merely from his refusal to make a self-incriminating statement. He pointed out that the ED failed to provide any evidence linking him to money laundering activities. Currently in Tihar Jail, Khan alleges that the legal proceedings were violated and seeks relief from the Delhi High Court through its extraordinary writ jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)