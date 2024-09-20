Left Menu

Srinagar Postal Voting Center Facilitates Essential Workers

A postal voting center at Srinagar's Gandhi Memorial College allows essential service workers to cast their ballots in advance, ensuring no voter is left behind as per the Election Commission of India's guidelines. The initiative maintains strict security and confidentiality, enabling effective participation in the democratic process.

Srinagar Postal Voting Center Facilitates Essential Workers
A postal voting centre established for three days at Srinagar's Gandhi Memorial College (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A postal voting center has been set up at Gandhi Memorial College in Srinagar, providing essential service workers an opportunity to vote over a three-day period. This initiative aligns with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) motto, 'No voter to be left behind.'

The voting process, conducted on Friday, adhered strictly to ECI guidelines and featured stringent security measures. The postal ballot system has offered a convenient option for essential service workers to cast their votes without being physically present at polling stations on the designated election day, highlighting inclusivity and accessibility.

Gulam Jeelani Zargar, the Returning Officer for the 21 Habbakadal Assembly Constituency, emphasized the ECI's commitment to ensuring every vote counts. 'Some employees in essential services, like doctors slated for surgeries or police officers on duty, cannot be present on election day. The postal ballot system accommodates them,' he said. He also noted that a total of 20 voters are eligible, and eight have already cast their votes.

The Election Commission's guidelines mandate the installation of CCTV cameras at polling stations and ensure a confidential voting process. Abdul Majeed Naik, a voter in essential services, expressed gratitude for this provision. 'We are on 24-hour duty and may not be able to vote on election day. I have cast my vote in the hope that the new government will address our concerns,' he told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir is conducting elections for its 90-member assembly in three phases, with the first phase held on September 18. The remaining phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with counting set for October 8. These are the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370, nearly a decade ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

