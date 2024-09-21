AIIMS Students Protest Over Curriculum and Safety Issues

Several students from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) organized a protest against the administration, highlighting numerous issues including the demand for a College of Optometry. Protestors pointed to problems such as hostel non-availability, women's safety, and an outdated syllabus.

Naseer Hassan, a Bachelor of Optometry student, expressed that their primary demand is for quality education. He criticized AIIMS for not implementing the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's curriculum. Hassan noted, 'Our protest is aimed at the AIIMS administration, demanding educational improvement. The College of Optometry has not been established. Furthermore, teachers are not assigned, and students have inadequate hostel facilities and face safety concerns.'

First-year student Asha Choudhary echoed similar sentiments, complaining about the delayed allotment of hostels and inadequate women's safety. 'We have been protesting for 20 days without any response. Our demands include the creation of the College of Optometry, timely classes, a proper curriculum, and improved female safety measures,' she said.

Anil Yadav, a second-year student, alleged that protestors are being subjected to 'torture' and 'threats' to disband their protest. 'Despite multiple meetings, there has been no response from the administration. We face threats of lathi-charges if our protest continues. Around 50 police personnel are present, and the students' mental health is being severely impacted,' Yadav stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)