Statewide Crackdown on Adulterated Ghee and Butter Launched

The Food Safety and Drug Controller Department, following directives from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, has launched a sweeping campaign to combat adulteration in desi ghee and butter across the state. This initiative has been rolled out in all districts as of Monday.

The Union Health Ministry has also instructed all states to collect and investigate samples of laddus and market-sold ghee. Additional Commissioner of the Food Department, Tajbar Jaggi, confirmed the initiation of the state-wide crackdown. Officers have been directed to raid shops selling desi ghee and butter.

Investigation teams have collected samples from multiple companies. Further action will be based on test results. Senior Food Safety Officers are conducting thorough inspections of manufacturing units and vendors statewide.

In Garhwal Division, led by Deputy Commissioner RS Rawat, raids have been conducted in Dehradun. Samples from urban and rural areas are sent for testing. Key officials including Senior FSO Ramesh Singh were part of the raid team.

In the Kumaon Division, under Deputy Commissioner Anoj Kumar Thapliyal, the campaign focused on Haldwani's major ghee sellers. Samples from various brands like Paras, Pehelwan, and Mother Dairy were collected for lab testing. Actions will follow based on the results.

