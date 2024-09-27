CPA Zone III Conference In Mizoram: A Call For Digital Democracy and Regional Development

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 21st CPA Zone III Conference at the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Complex in Aizawl on Friday. Emphasizing the need for greater transparency and accountability, Birla urged legislative institutions to adopt digital tools and technology to enhance their engagement with the public.

Birla said, "Increasing public participation in democratic processes leads to more responsive and accountable governance. We must connect directly with people through technology and digital platforms." Addressing legislative assembly members and presiding officers, he highlighted the critical role elected representatives play as the voice of the people in a democracy.

Birla emphasized meaningful dialogue with constituents, recognizing their challenges, and advocating for their aspirations. He noted that legislative bodies should be forums for robust discussion and debate, valuing both agreement and dissent as strengths of a vibrant democracy. He also acknowledged the transformations in India's northeastern states, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and praised infrastructural advancements linking the region with the rest of the country.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also addressed the inaugural session. Lalduhoma stressed the importance of legislative sanctity for fostering trust between the government and citizens. Harivansh highlighted significant investments in the Northeast, noting the region's strategic location and potential for economic growth. The CPA conference, a longstanding Commonwealth institution, aims to share best practices and innovations, driving sustainable development in the region.

The conference provides a platform for Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures to collaborate on democratic governance and parliamentary standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)