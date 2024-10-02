BP and Reliance: A Strategic Partnership Beyond Contracts

BP Plc.'s exclusivity with Reliance Industries Ltd has concluded, but the energy giant is set to maintain its ventures in oil, gas, and mobility in India, guided by an unwritten strategic partnership with Mukesh Ambani's firm, according to BP's outgoing India head, Sashi Mukundan.

In 2011, BP acquired 30% interest in 23 Reliance oil and gas blocks for USD 7.2 billion, marking a cornerstone deal that included a 10-year exclusivity period. To date, BP has invested over USD 12 billion in India's energy sector, contributing significantly to natural gas production through the KG-D6 block.

The partnership dates back to 2005, rooted in trust rather than contractual obligations. BP and Reliance resolve issues through direct communication, underscoring the relationship's strength. Future plans involve continued investments in hydrocarbon, lubricants, EV mobility, and renewable energy, bolstered by a robust joint venture in EV charging infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)