Russia's Kazan Airport has reopened its doors after a precautionary shutdown, as confirmed by a representative from the country's aviation watchdog. The closure was instituted due to safety reasons, a measure typically associated with fears of Ukrainian drone incursions.

In the current climate, such preventive actions are not uncommon within Russia, reflecting the elevated state of vigilance concerning potential aerial threats linked to regional conflicts.

The immediate resumption of airport operations underscores the dynamic response strategies employed to maintain air travel safety while navigating geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)