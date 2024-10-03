Left Menu

Google and Adani Group Unite for Clean Energy Revolution

Google and Adani Group have announced a partnership for clean energy expansion, aiming to meet sustainability goals and boost India's clean energy grid. The alliance will involve a solar-wind project in Gujarat, expected to be operational by 2025, supporting Google’s carbon-free energy initiatives in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:13 IST
Google and Adani Group Unite for Clean Energy Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, tech giant Google and conglomerate Adani Group announced a significant clean energy collaboration. This strategic partnership aims to further both companies' sustainability objectives by injecting more renewable energy into India's grid.

Google unveiled this initiative during the 'Google for India' event, while Adani Group elaborated on the details in a statement. The partnership involves Adani supplying clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project in Khavda, Gujarat, part of the world's largest renewable energy plant.

This project is set to commence operations in the third quarter of 2025, aiming to aid Google's 24/7 carbon-free energy targets. By supporting cloud services in India with clean power, this collaboration contributes to Google's sustainable growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024