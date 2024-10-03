Google and Adani Group Unite for Clean Energy Revolution

On Thursday, tech giant Google and conglomerate Adani Group announced a significant clean energy collaboration. This strategic partnership aims to further both companies' sustainability objectives by injecting more renewable energy into India's grid.

Google unveiled this initiative during the 'Google for India' event, while Adani Group elaborated on the details in a statement. The partnership involves Adani supplying clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project in Khavda, Gujarat, part of the world's largest renewable energy plant.

This project is set to commence operations in the third quarter of 2025, aiming to aid Google's 24/7 carbon-free energy targets. By supporting cloud services in India with clean power, this collaboration contributes to Google's sustainable growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)