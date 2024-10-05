Left Menu

Rajasthan's Farmers See New Reforms: A Step Towards Prosperity

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced significant initiatives for Rajasthan's farmers, including a bonus on wheat and additional financial support under the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Rs 1546 crore was distributed among 70.36 lakh farmers, furthering the state's commitment to agricultural prosperity.

The government of Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has unveiled a set of substantial measures aimed at supporting the state's farmers, focusing on financial aid and improved crop purchase conditions.

During a recent event marking the release of the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma emphasized the importance of agricultural success for a prosperous Rajasthan. A total of Rs 1546 crore has been allocated to 70.36 lakh farmers across the state.

Among the initiatives announced, a notable measure is the additional Rs 2,000 per annum support for farmers through the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, supplementing the central PM Kisan Yojana's Rs 6,000. Moreover, wheat purchases now include a bonus, raising the price to Rs 2400 per quintal. The program was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

