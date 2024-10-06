CBI Files Third Charge Sheet in NEET 2024 Paper Leak Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a third charge sheet in the ongoing NEET 2024 paper leak case, implicating 21 individuals. Earlier, charge sheets named several educational administrators and journalists, accusing them of theft and corruption. These charges come under multiple sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a third charge sheet in the high-profile NEET 2024 question paper leak case before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna. This latest charge sheet implicates 21 individuals, reflecting the agency's rigorous ongoing efforts to address corruption and malpractice in educational assessments.
On September 20, the CBI had filed a second charge sheet against six individuals, including school officials and a journalist from Hazaribagh, highlighting the broad scope of the alleged conspiracy. The accusations range from criminal conspiracy and breach of trust to cheating and theft, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
This series of legal actions follows the agency's initial charge sheet filed on August 1, targeting 13 accused parties. The investigation has unraveled a web of collusion, notably involving the principal and vice-principal of Oasis School, appointed as city coordinator and center superintendent, respectively, for the NEET UG 2024 exam. The duo allegedly orchestrated the theft of the exam question paper, sparking widespread scrutiny over the conduct of the NEET.
(With inputs from agencies.)
