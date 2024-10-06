Left Menu

CBI Files Third Charge Sheet in NEET 2024 Paper Leak Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a third charge sheet in the ongoing NEET 2024 paper leak case, implicating 21 individuals. Earlier, charge sheets named several educational administrators and journalists, accusing them of theft and corruption. These charges come under multiple sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:36 IST
CBI Files Third Charge Sheet in NEET 2024 Paper Leak Scandal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a third charge sheet in the high-profile NEET 2024 question paper leak case before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna. This latest charge sheet implicates 21 individuals, reflecting the agency's rigorous ongoing efforts to address corruption and malpractice in educational assessments.

On September 20, the CBI had filed a second charge sheet against six individuals, including school officials and a journalist from Hazaribagh, highlighting the broad scope of the alleged conspiracy. The accusations range from criminal conspiracy and breach of trust to cheating and theft, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This series of legal actions follows the agency's initial charge sheet filed on August 1, targeting 13 accused parties. The investigation has unraveled a web of collusion, notably involving the principal and vice-principal of Oasis School, appointed as city coordinator and center superintendent, respectively, for the NEET UG 2024 exam. The duo allegedly orchestrated the theft of the exam question paper, sparking widespread scrutiny over the conduct of the NEET.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024