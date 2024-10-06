Political Tensions Surge: YSRCP Worker Attacked in Palnadu

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached out to Challa Nagaraju, a party worker, offering comfort after an alleged violent attack on him in Telukutla village, Palnadu district. The leaders assured Nagaraju of full support during his recovery process following the brutal assault said to be orchestrated by TDP supporters.

According to the YSRCP, the attack on Nagaraju, an active member since the last assembly elections, stems from political rivalry with the opposition TDP. This mounting tension forced Nagaraju to relocate due to safety concerns. Despite his move, he was attacked by a group of TDP supporters, sustaining severe injuries, including multiple leg fractures.

The party disclosed that medical professionals fear for the salvageability of Nagaraju's right leg, indicating potential surgery below the knee might be necessary. Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed local leaders to ensure that all required medical aid is provided to Nagaraju during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)