Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge: YSRCP Worker Attacked in Palnadu

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles worker Nagaraju following an alleged attack by TDP supporters in Palnadu. Nagaraju suffered severe injuries and requires significant medical support. The YSRCP criticizes the violence and vows assistance to the victim, highlighting ongoing political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:52 IST
Political Tensions Surge: YSRCP Worker Attacked in Palnadu
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached out to Challa Nagaraju, a party worker, offering comfort after an alleged violent attack on him in Telukutla village, Palnadu district. The leaders assured Nagaraju of full support during his recovery process following the brutal assault said to be orchestrated by TDP supporters.

According to the YSRCP, the attack on Nagaraju, an active member since the last assembly elections, stems from political rivalry with the opposition TDP. This mounting tension forced Nagaraju to relocate due to safety concerns. Despite his move, he was attacked by a group of TDP supporters, sustaining severe injuries, including multiple leg fractures.

The party disclosed that medical professionals fear for the salvageability of Nagaraju's right leg, indicating potential surgery below the knee might be necessary. Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed local leaders to ensure that all required medical aid is provided to Nagaraju during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024