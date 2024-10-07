Left Menu

Cousin's Act of Arson Lands Woman in Trauma Centre

A woman in Palhari village was allegedly set on fire by her cousin, Rambabu, after he doused her in petrol. The victim, who sustained 80% burns, is in critical condition at a trauma center. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack as the accused remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:01 IST
A harrowing incident unfolded in Palhari village as a woman was allegedly set ablaze by her cousin brother, Rambabu, police reported on Monday. This shocking event occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Rajiv Pratap Singh, the 33-year-old suspect drenched his cousin in petrol before igniting the fire. In a desperate bid to extinguish the flames, the victim leapt into a nearby drain.

Suffering from 80% burns, the woman, who has three children, is now in critical condition at a trauma center. The motive behind this violent act remains unclear, as three police teams intensify their search for the accused.

