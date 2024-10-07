Cousin's Act of Arson Lands Woman in Trauma Centre

A harrowing incident unfolded in Palhari village as a woman was allegedly set ablaze by her cousin brother, Rambabu, police reported on Monday. This shocking event occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Rajiv Pratap Singh, the 33-year-old suspect drenched his cousin in petrol before igniting the fire. In a desperate bid to extinguish the flames, the victim leapt into a nearby drain.

Suffering from 80% burns, the woman, who has three children, is now in critical condition at a trauma center. The motive behind this violent act remains unclear, as three police teams intensify their search for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)