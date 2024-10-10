Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Passing of Legendary Industrialist Ratan Tata

India is in mourning following the death of revered industrialist Ratan Tata. His contributions to business and philanthropy are being celebrated nationwide. Prominent leaders and the public paid their respects, emphasizing his impact on India's industrial landscape and calling for a Bharat Ratna to honor his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:02 IST
Ratan Tata (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The entire nation is in mourning as veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations. His final rites were conducted with full state honors at Worli Crematorium in Mumbai, attended by prominent figures including his stepmother Simone Tata and close aide Shantanu Naidu.

Among those paying tribute were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described Tata as a visionary leader and a compassionate human being. PM Modi highlighted Tata's significant contributions to India's industrial landscape and his charitable endeavors, remarking on his humility and kindness.

Union Minister Amit Shah, attending the funeral on behalf of the government, echoed these sentiments. He noted that the nation would forever cherish Tata's legacy as a patriotic business leader and philanthropist. Other politicians, including Rahul Gandhi and various chief ministers, expressed their condolences over the industrialist's passing.

Prominent business figures too, like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, shared their grief and praised Tata's integrity and vision. The governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra declared a day of mourning, with flags at half-mast. Calls have emerged for Ratan Tata to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, acknowledging his immense contributions to both business and charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

