Left Menu

Devotion and Festivity Mark Maha Ashtami Nationwide

On Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, devotees flocked to temples across India for early morning 'aarti' to worship Goddess Durga. Celebrations spanned various rituals including Garba dances in Gujarat and Ram Leela performances, culminating with effigy burnings on Vijayadashami, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:55 IST
Devotion and Festivity Mark Maha Ashtami Nationwide
Aarti being performed at the Mumba Devi Temple on the occasion of Maha Ashtami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious day of Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, temples across India witnessed a significant influx of devotees for the early morning 'aarti'. Worshippers gathered in large numbers to offer their prayers to Goddess Durga, participating in elaborate rituals marking this important occasion.

In the heart of the national capital, the Jhandewala Devi Mandir and the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai saw throngs of devotees attending the 'aarti'. The solemn prayers chanted by the priests reverberated through the temple halls, filling the air with devotional melodies.

The Maha Ashtami Puja was also observed at the Bharat Sevashram Ashram in Siliguri, West Bengal. This day is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga, symbolizing purity and serenity. Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil, culminating in Vijayadashami.

Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, signifies worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga, known as Navdurga. Observed during Ashwin Shukla Paksha, it is celebrated nationwide with diverse customs, including 'Garba' in Gujarat and Ram Leela enactments elsewhere.

The festival peaks with the burning of King Ravana's effigies on Vijayadashami, marking the triumph of righteousness. Navratri, meaning 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is celebrated four times yearly, with each occasion imbued with cultural fervor and spiritual reverence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024