Devotion and Festivity Mark Maha Ashtami Nationwide
On Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, devotees flocked to temples across India for early morning 'aarti' to worship Goddess Durga. Celebrations spanned various rituals including Garba dances in Gujarat and Ram Leela performances, culminating with effigy burnings on Vijayadashami, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.
On the auspicious day of Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, temples across India witnessed a significant influx of devotees for the early morning 'aarti'. Worshippers gathered in large numbers to offer their prayers to Goddess Durga, participating in elaborate rituals marking this important occasion.
In the heart of the national capital, the Jhandewala Devi Mandir and the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai saw throngs of devotees attending the 'aarti'. The solemn prayers chanted by the priests reverberated through the temple halls, filling the air with devotional melodies.
The Maha Ashtami Puja was also observed at the Bharat Sevashram Ashram in Siliguri, West Bengal. This day is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga, symbolizing purity and serenity. Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil, culminating in Vijayadashami.
Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, signifies worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga, known as Navdurga. Observed during Ashwin Shukla Paksha, it is celebrated nationwide with diverse customs, including 'Garba' in Gujarat and Ram Leela enactments elsewhere.
The festival peaks with the burning of King Ravana's effigies on Vijayadashami, marking the triumph of righteousness. Navratri, meaning 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is celebrated four times yearly, with each occasion imbued with cultural fervor and spiritual reverence.
