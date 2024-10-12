Left Menu

UP BJP Leaders Prepare Strategy Meeting for Crucial By-Elections

Senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh will meet Union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda to discuss strategy for the state's by-elections following a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting aims to address organizational issues and regain footing in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for key constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:48 IST
Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Uttar Pradesh are set to convene with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital. On the agenda are discussions about the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and other pressing organizational issues.

Sources indicate that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with state BJP leaders, will join the meeting. The focus will predominantly be on the by-elections, especially in light of BJP's recent electoral setbacks, where they secured only 33 Lok Sabha seats compared to the 62 obtained in 2019.

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, has gained momentum, winning 37 seats. The Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party under the INDIA bloc, won six seats. With the Election Commission expected to announce by-election dates for ten Assembly seats, including Phulpur and Ghaziabad, the BJP is keen to regain its dominance. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has already named candidates for six seats and will contest alongside Congress. The bypolls present a critical challenge for both the ruling party and the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

