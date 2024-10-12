UP BJP Leaders Prepare Strategy Meeting for Crucial By-Elections

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Uttar Pradesh are set to convene with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital. On the agenda are discussions about the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and other pressing organizational issues.

Sources indicate that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with state BJP leaders, will join the meeting. The focus will predominantly be on the by-elections, especially in light of BJP's recent electoral setbacks, where they secured only 33 Lok Sabha seats compared to the 62 obtained in 2019.

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, has gained momentum, winning 37 seats. The Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party under the INDIA bloc, won six seats. With the Election Commission expected to announce by-election dates for ten Assembly seats, including Phulpur and Ghaziabad, the BJP is keen to regain its dominance. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has already named candidates for six seats and will contest alongside Congress. The bypolls present a critical challenge for both the ruling party and the opposition.

