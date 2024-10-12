Left Menu

NCP Leader Baba Siddique Survives Shooting in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot at in Mumbai by unknown assailants, prompting his swift admission to Lilavati Hospital. Siddique, a recent NCP member and three-time MLA, was attacked on Saturday. Further information remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:51 IST
NCP Leader Baba Siddique Survives Shooting in Mumbai
NCP leader Baba Siddique (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was targeted in a shooting incident in Mumbai, confirmed police sources on Saturday.

The assailants remain unidentified, and the motive behind the attack is still to be ascertained. Siddique was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical treatment.

The seasoned politician, known for his tenure as a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier this year after departing from Congress. Authorities are investigating the incident, and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

