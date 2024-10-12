NCP Leader Baba Siddique Survives Shooting in Mumbai

Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was targeted in a shooting incident in Mumbai, confirmed police sources on Saturday.

The assailants remain unidentified, and the motive behind the attack is still to be ascertained. Siddique was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical treatment.

The seasoned politician, known for his tenure as a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier this year after departing from Congress. Authorities are investigating the incident, and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)