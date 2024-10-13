Left Menu

Baloch Liberation Army Denies Role in Deadly Mine Attack

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group in Pakistan, denied involvement in a deadly attack that killed 21 mine workers in Balochistan, condemning the violence. The attack comes amid ongoing insurgency in the region and escalating tensions over resource exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Liberation Army, an active militant separatist group in Pakistan, has distanced itself from recent violence that claimed the lives of 21 mine workers. The group has strongly condemned the attack, which unfolded in a cluster of small private coal mines in Pakistan's troubled southwest region.

In an official email statement issued late Saturday, the BLA stated, "Baloch Liberation Army condemns the massacre of 21 Pashtun workers in Dukki, making it clear that our organization has no involvement in this tragic incident." Despite this assertion, no group has claimed responsibility for the Friday attack which took place in Balochistan, a mineral-rich province neighboring Afghanistan and Iran.

The incident, marking the worst attack in weeks, preceded Pakistan's hosting of a summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Balochistan has been a hotbed of insurgency from ethnic separatist groups, who demand a fair share of the province's resources, often leading to frequent confrontations with government forces and Chinese interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

