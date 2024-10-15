Cochin Shipyard Stake Sale: Government Eyes Rs 2,000 Crore Windfall

The government announced its intention to offload up to a 5% stake in Cochin Shipyard, setting a floor price at Rs 1,540 per share, effective from October 16.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, disclosed on X that the offer is initially accessible to non-retail investors, with retail investors and Cochin Shipyard employees permitted to bid from October 17.

Comprising an initial offer of 2.5% equity or 65.77 lakh shares, the sale includes an option to divest an additional 2.5%, potentially garnering Rs 2,000 crore for the government's coffers.

