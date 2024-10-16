Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Seven Lives in Telangana

In a devastating accident in Telangana's Medak district, seven people, including three women and three teenage girls, lost their lives as their car plummeted into a water pit after hitting a roadside wall. The victims were traveling from Siddipet to their native village when the tragedy struck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:39 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Seven Lives in Telangana
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Shivampet mandal of Medak district in Telangana, seven people, including three women and three teenage girls, were killed after their vehicle crashed on Wednesday evening. According to the Superintendent of Police in Medak district, the accident occurred when the driver lost control, causing the car to ram into a roadside barrier before it plunged into a water pit.

The victims were enroute to their hometown from Siddipet when the fateful accident took place at approximately 4 PM. The deceased girls were identified as being 12, 13, and 15 years old. Authorities have confirmed that the bodies were retrieved and transported to a local hospital.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of lives from a single family, Chief Minister Reddy has called for optimal medical treatment and assistance for any injured. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family. The case has been registered at the Shivampet Police Station, and a thorough investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024