Tragic Accident Claims Seven Lives in Telangana

In a tragic incident near Shivampet mandal of Medak district in Telangana, seven people, including three women and three teenage girls, were killed after their vehicle crashed on Wednesday evening. According to the Superintendent of Police in Medak district, the accident occurred when the driver lost control, causing the car to ram into a roadside barrier before it plunged into a water pit.

The victims were enroute to their hometown from Siddipet when the fateful accident took place at approximately 4 PM. The deceased girls were identified as being 12, 13, and 15 years old. Authorities have confirmed that the bodies were retrieved and transported to a local hospital.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of lives from a single family, Chief Minister Reddy has called for optimal medical treatment and assistance for any injured. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family. The case has been registered at the Shivampet Police Station, and a thorough investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)