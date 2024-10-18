Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: MVA Steadfast Amid Seat Sharing Challenges

Congress leader Pawan Khera affirms unity within Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) despite potential challenges in seat sharing ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections. MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP, competes against the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti. Elections are set for November 20, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:02 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, Congress leader Pawan Khera has emphasized the solidarity within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, asserting there is "no dispute" among the coalition members over seat sharing. "When seat sharing occurs, speed breakers may arise, but we always navigate them together," Khera stated on Friday.

The MVA alliance, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT (Uddhav Thackeray's faction), and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction), is positioned against the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). The Election Commission of India has scheduled the Maharashtra elections for a single phase on November 20, with results expected on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress and unified Shiv Sena won 154 of the 288 seats under the MVA coalition. This time, Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Congress are banding together to challenge the BJP-led Mahayuti. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the MVA secured 30 of Maharashtra's 48 seats, while the ruling alliance claimed 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

