Chhattisgarh Encounters: A Bloody Stand Against Naxal Uprising

A recent IED blast in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh injured two soldiers amid escalating conflict. Following the attack, security forces eliminated 38 Naxal cadres in a major encounter in the forests near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border, recovering 31 bodies. This clash highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent surge of violence in Chhattisgarh, a brazen IED attack was executed by Naxals on a patrolling team in Narayanpur district, leaving two army personnel injured. The incident underscores the persistent threat posed by Naxal factions in the state.

On the heels of this attack, security forces claimed significant success on Friday by neutralizing 38 Naxal cadres during a fierce encounter in the dense forests of Abujhmad, which straddle the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. The conflict, as reported by Dantewada police, resulted in the recovery of 31 bodies, with the deceased collectively carrying a bounty worth Rs 2.62 crore.

The fallen Naxals, identified and now largely returned to their families, represent a critical blow to the insurgent group's strength in the area. This ongoing confrontation highlights the intense and often deadly struggle between Naxal forces and regional security teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

