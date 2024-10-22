Left Menu

Swavlamban Shakti: Pioneering India's Defence Future

The Army's Swavlamban Shakti exercise at Babina Field Firing Ranges tested indigenous technologies, integrating advancements into combat strategies. Over 1,800 personnel, 210 armored vehicles participated. The event underscored India's push for self-reliance, showcasing drone technologies and innovations from over 40 industry partners, aligning with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army concluded its integrated fire and manoeuvre exercise, Swavlamban Shakti, at the Babina Field Firing Ranges on Tuesday. Conducted by the White Tiger Division under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, the exercise spanned six days and involved over 1,800 personnel along with 210 armored vehicles and multiple aviation assets.

This large-scale operation aimed to test New Technology Equipment (NTEs) from the Indian defence sector, effectively laying the groundwork for future combat strategies. The exercise aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing indigenous technological integration, the Army reported. Notable attendees included Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth and other top military and industry officials.

With over 40 industry partners involved, including DRDO and Tata Advanced Systems, the event tested over 50 cutting-edge technologies. The highlight was the Southern Star drone fair, emphasizing rapid innovation in drone and anti-drone technologies. This collaboration is pivotal in positioning India as a leader in defence technology, according to the Army's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024