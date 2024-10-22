Swavlamban Shakti: Pioneering India's Defence Future

The Indian Army concluded its integrated fire and manoeuvre exercise, Swavlamban Shakti, at the Babina Field Firing Ranges on Tuesday. Conducted by the White Tiger Division under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, the exercise spanned six days and involved over 1,800 personnel along with 210 armored vehicles and multiple aviation assets.

This large-scale operation aimed to test New Technology Equipment (NTEs) from the Indian defence sector, effectively laying the groundwork for future combat strategies. The exercise aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing indigenous technological integration, the Army reported. Notable attendees included Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth and other top military and industry officials.

With over 40 industry partners involved, including DRDO and Tata Advanced Systems, the event tested over 50 cutting-edge technologies. The highlight was the Southern Star drone fair, emphasizing rapid innovation in drone and anti-drone technologies. This collaboration is pivotal in positioning India as a leader in defence technology, according to the Army's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)