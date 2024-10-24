Left Menu

National Seed Congress 2023: Pioneering Resilient Agriculture

The 13th National Seed Congress in Varanasi aims to address challenges in the agricultural seed sector, focusing on climate-resilience and food security. Organized by the agriculture ministry with partners like IRRI, the event will explore breeding, digital solutions, and partnerships to develop sustainable seed systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:36 IST
  • India

The agriculture ministry is set to host its 13th National Seed Congress in Varanasi from November 28-30, where key stakeholders will address looming challenges in the agricultural seed sector amid climate change and food security concerns.

Partnering with the International Rice Research Institute and the National Seed Research and Training Centre, the event centers on the theme 'Fostering Regional Cooperation, Partnership, and Knowledge Exchange in the Seed Sector.'

The congress will delve into sustainable and resilient seed systems, covering topics like climate-resilient breeding, digital advancements, and public-private partnerships, aiming to drive policy and technological shifts in India's agricultural domain.

