Left Menu

Kashmir Reels Under Recent Surge in Terror Attacks

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the recent terrorist attack on an army vehicle in Baramulla, which led to the death of a civilian porter and injuries to four soldiers. This incident follows a surge in attacks, including a fatal strike on construction workers in Ganderbal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:53 IST
Kashmir Reels Under Recent Surge in Terror Attacks
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, Omar Abdullah, expressed grave concerns over a recent spate of terrorist attacks in the region. Abdullah issued a strong condemnation of an assault on an army vehicle in Baramulla on Thursday, resulting in the death of a civilian porter and injuries to four soldiers. In a statement shared on social media platform X, Abdullah remarked on the troubling increase in violence.

This attack in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir is part of a growing trend that has heightened national alarm. Abdullah has urged security forces and police to enhance their vigilance, especially after another devastating attack in Ganderbal that claimed seven lives, including a doctor and migrant laborers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also decried the Baramulla attack, unequivocally condemning the violence and praying for the recovery of injured soldiers. Additional reports highlight a separate incident in which a laborer was shot in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district, underscoring the continued threat of terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024