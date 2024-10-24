Kashmir Reels Under Recent Surge in Terror Attacks

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, Omar Abdullah, expressed grave concerns over a recent spate of terrorist attacks in the region. Abdullah issued a strong condemnation of an assault on an army vehicle in Baramulla on Thursday, resulting in the death of a civilian porter and injuries to four soldiers. In a statement shared on social media platform X, Abdullah remarked on the troubling increase in violence.

This attack in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir is part of a growing trend that has heightened national alarm. Abdullah has urged security forces and police to enhance their vigilance, especially after another devastating attack in Ganderbal that claimed seven lives, including a doctor and migrant laborers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also decried the Baramulla attack, unequivocally condemning the violence and praying for the recovery of injured soldiers. Additional reports highlight a separate incident in which a laborer was shot in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district, underscoring the continued threat of terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)