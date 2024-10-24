Legal Battle Brews Over Vintage Car Registration Number in Delhi
A vintage car owner has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking permission to retain his car's original registration number. Amidst regulatory changes, he argues that a new number compromises its historical value. The case underscores the challenges faced by vintage car owners under new vehicle registration norms.
A vintage car enthusiast has petitioned the Delhi High Court to retain the original registration number of his classic vehicle, arguing that new regulations threaten the historical essence of such automobiles.
The car, a Cadillac registered in 1965, now faces a legal battle to reclaim the 'DHB 0059' registration, which the owner believes is integral to preserving its cultural and historical significance.
The plea has spotlighted regulatory confusions following the 2021 amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, as vintage car owners navigate through new registration requirements.
