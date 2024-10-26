MODIALOGUE: Celebrating Mann Ki Baat's Transformative Impact

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director of QS World University Rankings, recently presented his book 'Modialogue: Conversations for a Viksit Bharat' to former President Ram Nath Kovind. The book praises the transformative power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

This work takes a close look at Prime Minister Modi's communication strategy, elevating 'Mann Ki Baat' from mere broadcast to an influential platform for national dialogue. The title 'MODIALOGUE' cleverly combines 'Modi' and 'dialogue', showcasing a unique communication methodology that connects citizens, allowing them to express their aspirations, concerns, and hopes for a brighter future.

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, a notable academic from Goa, correlates his expertise in global higher education with national engagement insights. A distinguished thought leader, Fernandes has significantly contributed to enhancing India's educational standards and global presence.

'MODIALOGUE' includes contributions from key figures such as Dr. Pramod Sawant, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Devendra Fadnavis, Satish Mahana, and Smriti Zubin Irani. The book also presents a survey of over 4,200 respondents, underscoring the broad positive impact of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Highlighted by artwork from celebrated Indian artists, the book reflects India's cultural richness. It draws parallels between Modi's communication style and Chanakya's dialogue philosophies. Reflecting on the launch, Fernandez stated, 'The launch of MODIALOGUE recognizes the crucial role of communication in governance. This book embodies the essence of Prime Minister Modi's dialogue approach, uniting diverse Indian voices. Through Mann Ki Baat, we see shared conversations' transformative potential in nation-building.'

(With inputs from agencies.)