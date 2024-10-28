Left Menu

Mumbai Chokes Amid Rising Smog: Calls for Urgent Action

Mumbai battles deteriorating air quality with AQI levels reaching 'moderate' and 'poor' across the city. Residents express concerns over rising pollution linked to cars and construction, urging immediate measures to protect future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:05 IST
Visual of smog in Mumbai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Mumbai woke up to a blanket of smog on Monday morning, as air quality worsened across the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 131 at 8 a.m., falling under the 'Moderate' category.

Residents voiced their worries, citing increasing vehicle numbers and construction as primary causes. One resident lamented, "Pollution is getting worse with more cars each day. Timely action is crucial to safeguard future generations." Fellow Mumbaikar Sanjay Kathuria echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need for public responsibility in tackling the issue. "Pollution isn't just a Mumbai problem; it's nationwide and will worsen post-Diwali," Kathuria noted.

On October 27, Mumbai logged its highest pollution levels, hitting an AQI of 202, classified as 'poor'. This level could cause discomfort with prolonged exposure. Observations in locales like Marine Drive reveal pollution escalation due to construction. While some areas, like Byculla and Kandivali West, recorded 'moderate' AQI levels, others like Colaba reported 'satisfactory' air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

