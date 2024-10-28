Modi and Sanchez Forge Stronger India-Spain Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to India, marking a significant enhancement in bilateral relations. This visit, the first by Sanchez to India, signifies a revitalization of diplomatic ties.

The key highlight was the joint inauguration of the Tata Advanced System Limited-Airbus facility in Vadodara for the assembly of C-295 military aircraft, the first of its kind in India's private sector. The meeting emphasized robust cooperation across multiple sectors, including economy, defense, and technology.

Sanchez highlighted shared values such as democracy and peace, and anticipated expanding partnership in fields like culture, tourism, and AI. The framework bolsters multilateral engagement and addresses global challenges, showcasing the profound potential of India and Spain’s collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)