PM Modi and IPS Officer Unite Against Digital Fraud Menace

In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought attention to a significant issue—digital fraud—underscoring efforts made by senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar to spread awareness. Modi shared a video originally posted by Sajjanar, stressing the importance of vigilance against cybercriminals.

Modi's acknowledgment came after Sajjanar shared a compelling video featuring Santosh Patil from Vijayapura, Karnataka. Patil's interaction with fraudulent callers impersonating police highlighted the clever ways employed by individuals to evade such digital traps. Through quick thinking, Patil avoided becoming a victim of the 'digital arrest' scam.

The Prime Minister urged the nation to adopt the mantra 'stop, think, act' when faced with such scams, warning against callers who claim to be authorities. Modi reassured the public that legitimate agencies do not threaten or seek money through calls, urging enhanced education and coordination to create a digitally secure India.

