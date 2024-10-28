Controversial Proposal: Waqf Amendment Bill Gains Momentum Amid Opposing Views

The Joint Parliamentary Committee's recent meeting on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has stirred significant debate and interest. The Uttarakhand Waqf Board, along with other state boards, presented their perspectives, notably suggesting benefits for soldiers from waqf properties, a move met with opposition from some MPs due to concerns over religious parity.

The discussions were further heated by allegations against the Delhi Waqf Board, claimed to have its report altered by its administrator without due governmental approval. This incited opposition members to temporarily walk out, while the debate underscored the ongoing tensions regarding state autonomy in such matters.

The committee aims to reform the Waqf Act, 1995, addressing past inefficiencies. Emphasizing transparency and inclusivity, the bill proposes reforms like digitization and accountability measures. With various stakeholders, including legal and community representatives, engaged, the JPC continues its series of discussions to refine the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)